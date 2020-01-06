NORTH HAVERHILL - The Grafton County Sheriff's Department is warning residents of a phone scam involving someone falsely claiming to be a member of their department.
In a statement issued Monday night, Grafton County Sheriff Sheriff Jeff Stiegler said his department has been made aware of a “very concerning” scam involving a caller claiming to be Sergeant Aaron Roberts, or a deputy with the Grafton County Sheriff's Department.
“This scammer threatens community members and demands money or personal information,” said Stiegler in a statement. “According to reports, the caller will state that this individual missed jury duty or some sort of civil or criminal obligation. In some instances, it appears that the scammer claims the party is able to resolve the matter by sending money orders or pre-paid credit cards.”
Stiegler said the scam has been reported several times throughout Grafton County and Vermont.
“Scammers often use fake caller ID information to trick you into thinking they are someone local or someone you trust, like a government agency or police department, or a company you do business with, like your bank or cable provider,” warned Stiegler. “The practice is called caller ID spoofing and scammers don't care whose phone number they use.”
One of the numbers being used by the scammer is 603-722-0167, a number not associated with the Grafton County Sheriff's Department, Stiegler said.
Officials warn that any time a person receives a call and is asked to send money they should “immediately be suspicious” and not send any money, Stiegler said.
For more information or to report concerns, call the Grafton County Sheriff's Department at 787-2111.
