Former state Rep. Stacie Marie Laughton of Derry, the first openly transgender person elected to the New Hampshire House of Representatives, and Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston Thursday in connection with the sexual exploitation of children at a daycare in Tyngsborough, Mass.

Groves and Laughton were indicted on three counts each of sexual exploitation of children. Groves is also charged with one count of distribution of child pornography.