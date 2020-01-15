DOVER -- Four city residents were arrested on drug charges Tuesday following an Operation Granite Shield investigation.
Debra Leavitt and Casey Dyer, both 40, of 50 New Rochester Road, were each charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, as well as felony fugitive from justice charges stemming from warrants out of Rowley, Mass., according to Dover police.
Marc Martin, 42, of 26 Addison Place, was charged with felony possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Cassandra Nickerson, 31, of 35 Polly Ann Mobile Home Park, was charged with felony possession of a controlled drug.
Leavitt and Dyer were being held at the Strafford County jail, pending arraignment scheduled for this past Wednesday at 7th Circuit Court, District Division.
Martin and Nickerson were released on personal recognizance bond and are scheduled to appear Jan. 30 in Strafford County Superior Court.
Dover police were assisted by the Strafford County Sheriff’s Office, the University of New Hampshire Police Department and the Rowley Police Department.
Anyone with information can contact Dover police at 603-742-4646, via crimeline at 603-749-6000 or online at dovernhcrimeline.org.
