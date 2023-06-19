Kept a mystery for months, a document containing "graphic details of the murder investigation" of Harmony Montgomery will be made public Tuesday morning, under an order issued by a judge last month.
The details in a "probable cause statement" should shed light on the alleged beating death by Harmony at the hands of her father, as well as his alleged attempts to cover up the crime.
Homicide prosecutors filed the sealed document in late October when they brought a second-degree murder charge against Adam Montgomery, 33. In May, WMUR-TV asked Superior Court Judge Amy Messer to unseal the statement and release it.
But after defense attorneys objected, Messer delayed the release for 10 days after Montgomery stood trial on weapons charges. The trial ended June 8 with a Hillsborough County Superior Court jury finding him guilty of six weapons-related felonies.
Messer had worried that news about the Harmony investigation would endanger Montgomery's chances for a fair trial on the weapons charges.
"The defendant argues the release of the graphic details of the murder investigation so close to trial will unfairly prejudice him and taint the jury," Messer wrote on May 15.
It is uncertain what exactly is in the document, but such statements usually lay out enough details and context to justify criminal charges against a defendant.
The details likely will rely heavily on information provided by Montgomery's estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery. In early June 2022, she reversed months of evasions and lies and started cooperating with police in the Harmony case.
Up to this point, prosecutors have publicly stated only that Kayla Montgomery reported that her husband murdered Harmony. Charging documents say that occurred on Dec. 7, 2019, when Adam Montgomery repeatedly punched her her in the head with his fists.
Charging documents also say that sometime in the ensuing three months, Montgomery removed, concealed or destroyed the body of the girl, who was 5 at the time of her death.
Trial set for November
Montgomery is scheduled to go to trial in November on charges of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, falsifying physical evidence and witness tampering. The trial is expected to start the day before Thanksgiving and run a month.
The document released Tuesday could provide numerous details, such as what prompted Montgomery to allegedly attack his daughter, where it took place and anyone who may have witnessed it. It could also disclose who last saw the body.
Authorities have yet to recover her body, and the investigation into its whereabouts continues.
Shortly after Kayla Montgomery started cooperating with authorities, police conducted an all-day search of the Union Street apartment where the couple and their children had lived in early 2020.
Neighbors have said they never saw Harmony then. But several factors point that her body may have been there. Montgomery faces two charges -- abuse of a corpse and falsifying physical evidence -- that would be related to removing the body.
During the search, authorities removed what appeared to be building materials ripped from the apartment. A makeshift shrine has been outside the building for months.
Wife's testimony key
Kayla Montgomery's testimony proved key during her husband's trial on weapons charges earlier this month. She testified that Adam Montgomery stored and tried to sell a stolen AR-15 and 12-gauge shotgun from their home on Gilford Street in the fall of 2019.
They were eventually forced to leave the home for not paying their rent. The date of Harmony's death matches the time the family of five was believed to be homeless and living in a car.
In the early part of the Harmony investigation, Kayla Montgomery told police she last saw Harmony in November or December 2019 before heading to work. She told police Adam Montgomery took the girl to Lowell, Mass., to turn her over to the girl's mother, Crystal Sorey.
The search for Harmony began in late 2021, when Sorey went to police to complain she had not seen her daughter for years. That prompted a massive search and a reward for information that stands at $150,000.
Before he goes to trial in five months, Montgomery will return to court on Aug. 7 to be sentenced on the six weapons charges he was convicted of earlier this month. Two of the gun charges come with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years each.