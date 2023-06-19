Adam Montgomery Weapons Charges Trial

Adam Montgomery sits with his lawyers during his trial on weapons charges at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on June 5, 2023.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Kept a mystery for months, a document containing "graphic details of the murder investigation" of Harmony Montgomery will be made public Tuesday morning, under an order issued by a judge last month.

The details in a "probable cause statement" should shed light on the alleged beating death by Harmony at the hands of her father, as well as his alleged attempts to cover up the crime.