A Greenfield man pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge, after prosecutors said he set off a small homemade bomb in a neighbor's car in 2018.
Alexander Arsenault, 35, of Greenfield, had been arguing with his neighbors about noise, according to the plea agreement he signed earlier this month. When a small homemade bomb placed in the neighbor's Jeep blew up in 2018, damaging the car but not injuring any people, suspicion turned to Arsenault.
Investigators found Arsenault had been buying small amounts of potassium perchlorate, a chemical used in fireworks and ammunition, the plea agreement said.
When police searched Arsenault's house, they found tape and matches similar to what they said had been used in the bomb, and a typed sheet of notes about how Arsenault planned to answer questions from law enforcement about the bomb.
Arsenault, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered firearm in federal court earlier this month. He will be sentenced in May. He could have faced a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, but the plea agreement says prosecutors will recommend four years of probation and mental health treatment, and a restitution payment of $4,547.
Arsenault has been free on bail, according to court documents, staying with relatives in another town. He has been ordered to stay away from his former neighbors.