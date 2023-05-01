CONCORD -- Corrections officers involved in a "physical altercation" with an inmate/patient at the Secure Psychiatric Unit have been placed on leave, as an investigation  into the man's death continues, authorities said.

State officials also released the name of the person, Jason Rothe, 50, who died Saturday at the SPU. Located at the New Hampshire State Prison, the SPU houses chronically dangerous patients who are committed to an institution by a judge.