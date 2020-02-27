MANCHESTER -- Justin Moura, the Manchester man accused of the murder of a Club ManchVegas patron nearly a year ago, intends to plead guilty, according to court records .
Moura is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a plea and sentencing hearing, at which time the terms of a plea bargain will be disclosed, said the prosecutor in the case, Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley.
Moura's decision to accept a plea deal comes just weeks before the March 9 date set for jury selection.
Moura was indicted for second-degree murder, a charge that specified his alleged actions were reckless.
He had been expected to claim self-defense and involuntary muscle movement to explain why he shot Tanya Hall on March 2, 2019.
Hall was the passenger in an SUV driven by her boyfriend, Jeremy Winslow, who had gotten into a confrontation with Moura and Bro club members inside the Club ManchVegas and in the parking lot, according to previous news articles.
On Tuesday, public defenders filed a Notice of Intent to Plead Guilty and a motion to seal, meaning the actual charge and recommended penalty won’t be officially available until Tuesday.
Moura told police that Winslow's SUV struck him in the parking lot, which triggered the Iraq War veteran's fight-or-flight response. With pistol in hand, he ran up to the vehicle as it was turning. He has said the vehicle veered toward him, he slipped and the gun accidentally misfired.
“I put my hands up — thinking I’m gonna get smashed by this Jeep and braced for impact, and boom, I heard the gun go off,” Moura told police, according to court records.
Hall, 34, was the mother of a toddler and had a corporate job at the time of her death.
On Thursday, prosecutors and defense lawyers appeared before Superior Court Judge Amy Messer. Moura was not in the courtroom, and the lawyers whispered with Messer at the bench for about 10 minutes.
Last week, Messer issued an order that would have prevented defense expert Roger Enoka, a human movement consultant, from testifying that Moura fired the gun because of involuntary muscle contractions.
The judge wrote that Enoka could testify about the science of involuntary muscle contractions, but he could not express an opinion about what happened in Moura's case.
Leading up to trial, Moura’s lawyers filed motions to bar prosecutors from mentioning other guns and ammunition found in Moura's home, to prevent anyone from referring to the Bros as a biker gang and to be permitted to introduce information about the role provocation plays in a defense against second-degree murder.
Prosecutors have not specified in court filings the number of firearms that Moura owned. But court papers say the search found several pistols, revolvers, rifles, ammunition and holsters at his home.
Prosecutors had said they intended to reveal details of Moura's gun ownership to show he was knowledgeable enough about firearms that his behavior the night of the homicide was reckless.
Moura’s lawyers feared the term “biker gang” would unfairly portray Moura. The Bros, who have been in Manchester for years, have been sensitive about any descriptions of their group and maintain that not all members own motorcycles.
"At the time of the charged crime, the defendant was a member of the 'Bros' motorcycle club," prosecutor Hinckley wrote. "On the night of the homicide, he was wearing a club vest, as were other people who he was with."