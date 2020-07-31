Police said they discovered a stolen, loaded handgun among a child's toys during a Friday morning SWAT Team raid that netted the arrest of two people on multiple charges.
Police said children aged 2, 3, 8 and 13 were present at 269 Cedar St., Apartment 2, when the raid took pace.
The Ruger 9mm handgun was inside a toy barn on the floor of a bedroom used by Duron Antwaine Flynn, 27.
"This unsecured firearm was withing reach and fully accessible to the children inside this apartment," police said in a statement.
Police said they also uncovered 55 grams of crack cocaine and $9,400 in cash.
Antwaine Flynn faces charges of cocaine possession with the intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and endangering the welfare of a child.
Another apartment resident, Errol Flynn, 46, faces three charges of cocaine sale and a single charge of possession of crack-cocaine with the intent to distribute. When arrested, he was on probation for a charge of drug sales.
Police said the arrest capped an investigation that spanned several months into drugs being sold from the home.
The younger Flynn was released on personal recognizance bail after he was booked at the police station.