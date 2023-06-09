A man with a history of drug and weapons convictions has been arrested by federal authorities after his rapid-fire, short-barrel rifle was found at the scene of last weekend’s double murder in Franklin.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms arrested Justin Gebo, 28, of Belmont on Thursday on three firearms charges. The charges revolve around a Czech-made Ceska Zbrojovka model Scorpion EVO 3 S2, which was found at the scene of the Franklin shooting.
The charges represent the entry of federal authorities into the state investigation of the double murder of Nicole Hughes, 35, and her 18-month-old daughter, Ariella Bell, and the suicide of Jamie Bell.
The top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire said her office will examine state cases in the future for potential violations of federal firearms laws.
“My job is to determine if there are federal offenses,” said Jane Young, the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire. “I don’t have to tell you the ravages that gun violence does in communities across the state.”
The investigation into Gebo is spelled out in an affidavit filed in federal court in Concord. Among the disclosures:
The Scorpion changed hands five times after its April 2019 sale at Riley’s Sport Shop in Hooksett. Two of those were private sales and were unregulated and took place without background checks.
Both Gebo and Bell had histories of drug use. On June 3, Gebo told police that Bell was using methamphetamine and anabolic steroids. He believed that Ariella was not his biological daughter, as he had been led to believe.
Gebo was arrested in February at a Laconia traffic stop as a felon in possession of another weapon, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. But he was released on personal recognizance bail, and his hearing on probation violation was pushed out to June 13.
The affidavit said the gun was found of the rear yard of the home where Hughes and her daughter were found. The affidavit makes no mention of when or how Gebo’s Scorpion ended up at the murder scene. But it’s possible that if Gebo had been jailed in February for the weapons possession charge, Bell might not have gotten his hands on the Scorpion.
“That’s a question I can’t answer,” said Young, who said the investigation into the Gebo weapons charges is continuing. She said her office will take over the felon-in-possession prosecution from the Belknap County Attorney.
Gebo’s lawyer, Nashua attorney Chuck Keefe, could not be reached for comment.
A week ago Saturday, Bell is believed to have fatally shot his fiancée, Hughes, and daughter Ariella Bell, 18 months, and injured Abrianna Kelly, 5, Hughes’s other daughter, at their Elkins Street home in Franklin. Jamie Bell’s body later was found beside the Merrimack River. Authorities said he cut his own throat.
According to the manufacturer, the Scorpion EVO 3 S2 is a 4 1/2 pound handgun that is 14 inches in length, comes with a 20-round clip and fires 9mm rounds. The manufacturer lists its purpose as “home defense.”
The gun comes with rails and other equipment that allow for modifications and extra equipment such as scopes, grips and mags. If a stock is added, it becomes a short-barrel rifle, which would require ATF registration, the company says on its website.
The affidavit identifies the Gebo weapon as a “short-barrel rifle with an attached arm brace.”
The rifle was recovered at the shooting scene but has not been identified as the weapon used in the slayings.
According to the affidavit, Gebo allegedly purchased the gun from Devin Hannagan in a private sale in October 2022. Hannagan, who lives in Bristol, had posted the Scorpion on Snapchat, and Gebo responded.
A mechanic, Hannagan had worked on Gebo’s vehicles, including an Indian motorcycle. He sold the gun to Gebo for $1,000 in October, and Gebo picked it up with his brother, according to the affidavit.
Federal law allows the unregistered sales of guns between private individuals without a background check. But if sellers know the buyer has a criminal record, that it a crime.
At the time of the sale, Gebo was under indictment for charges stemming from a traffic stop, including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. In January, he pleaded guilty to the charge, a felony which made him unable to legally possess a firearm.
The affidavit also recounts multiple instances of admitted drug use, specifically methamphetamine, Adderall and marijuana.
At a preliminary hearing on Friday, Gebo waived a detention hearing and a magistrate judge cleared his was for entrance into a therapeutic program at Strafford County jail.
Gebo faces three federal charges: possession of a firearm while under indictment, felon in possession of a firearm, user of illegal drugs in possession of a firearm.