A man with a history of drug use and a weapons conviction has been arrested by federal authorities after his rapid-fire, short-barrel rifle was found at the scene of last weekend's double murder in Franklin.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms arrested Justin Gebo, 28, of Belmont, on Thursday on three firearms charges. The charges revolve around a Czech-made Ceska Zbrojovka model Scorpion EVO 3 S2, which was found at the scene of the Franklin shooting.