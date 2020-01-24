A grand jury has indicted Dale Holloway, the man authorities say shot a Pentecostal bishop and a bride during a Pelham wedding ceremony on Oct. 12, with an additional attempted murder charge.
Police say Holloway, 37, opened fire during a wedding ceremony held at New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham and shot the bride, Claire McMullen, and Bishop Stanley Choate. While McMullen was shot in the arm and discharged from the hospital days later, Choate suffered life-threatening wounds to his chest. He was flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston and treated there for an extended period.
In a television interview this week, Choate’s wife, Pastor Ruth Choate, said he is now in rehab and making good progress. Attempts to reach Pastor Choate on Friday to check on his status were unsuccessful.
Holloway was indicted for the attempted murder of Choate, first degree assault against Choate, attempted murder of McMullen, first and second degree assaults against McMullen and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Not included in the indictments is a misdemeanor simple assault charge for hitting the groom, Mark Castiglione, with an object.
In the original complaint filed by the Attorney General’s office on Oct. 15, authorities charged Holloway with attempted murder against Choate and second degree assault against McMullen.
“The initial charges were filed by the (Attorney General’s) office before the investigation was complete,” Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Catherine Devine said in an email. “Upon reviewing the complete investigation, we brought forward a charge of Attempted Murder and First Degree Assault as alternative theories in addition to the Second Degree Assault originally filed because he shot Mrs. McMullen as well as the Bishop.”
Holloway has a hearing in the Pelham case scheduled for March 19 at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua.
His lawyer, Donna Brown, said she will not yet comment on the case except to say “the case is still in the early stages of preparation.”
Aside from the seven charges related to the church shooting, Holloway is also facing six charges related to an assault on his first defense attorney, Michael Davidow, during a meeting in jail.
According to the court summary, Holloway is charged with two counts each of first degree assault, second degree assault and assault by a prisoner in that incident.
A grand jury also indicted Holloway for the first degree assault of Davidow. According to the indictment, Holloway caused serious bodily injury to Davidow’s head and face, causing him to suffer a potentially deadly brain hemorrhage.
An arraignment and bail hearing in that case is scheduled for Jan. 29 at Hillsborough County Superior Court North in Manchester, followed by a dispositional hearing on March 2.
Holloway was previously convicted in Massachusetts for armed assault to murder in 2003 and assault and battery in 2017. For both convictions, he was sentenced to a minimum of two years.
Investigators previously said they are looking into a possible revenge motive for the church shooting. A funeral for his stepfather, Luis Garcia, who was a minister at the church until he was murdered at a Londonderry home, was scheduled to take place hours after the shooting. The groom in the wedding, Mark Castiglione, is the father of the man who was charged in Garcia’s murder, Brandon Castiglione.