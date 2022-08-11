Suspect attempts attack on FBI building in Ohio

A general view of the FBI Cincinnati field office. Police closed off Interstate 71 North after reports of a suspect attempting to attack the building on Thursday.

 JEFFREY DEAN/REUTERS

An armed man wearing body armor tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati field office Thursday, authorities said, sparking an hours-long standoff with officers, who said they killed the man after trying “less-than-lethal tactics” to detain him.

The man tried to enter the visitor screening facility at 9:15 a.m., the FBI said in a statement, but an alarm activated, alerting agents. The man fled northbound onto Interstate 71, leading officers on a car chase near Wilmington, Ohio, state Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said. Authorities first tried to negotiate with the man, Dennis said, then fatally shot him after he raised a gun toward police.