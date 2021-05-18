FRANKLIN — Police were searching for a suspect in the Monday shooting of a man from a moving car.
The victim, identified in court documents as Evan Sullivan, no age or address provided, was scheduled for surgery Tuesday at Concord Hospital for what Franklin Police Chief David Goldstein said were non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said Sullivan and Rayshawn Marquis Hubbard, 22, of 93 Kendall St. in Franklin, parked their car on Pleasant Street and chased on foot a silver car, which they had been following after a previous incident on Prospect Street.
The silver car drove off, court documents said, then circled back to Sullivan and Hubbard at the corner of Elm and Pleasant streets. A male from inside the vehicle fired a shotgun at Sullivan, “hitting him on the right side,” police said. In response, Hubbard said he fired one shot at the car.
Officers who arrived at the scene found Sullivan in a “blood stained shirt” and Hubbard with his handgun. An officer took custody of the handgun and Hubbard gave him the spent shell casing.
According to court documents, Hubbard and Augustus Damien, no age or address provided, drove to 104 Prospect St. earlier in the day with Sullivan in his 2004 Honda Accord to “confront some people Evan was having problems with.”
Hubbard, who was in the rear seat behind Damien, told police that as their vehicle was passing 104 Prospect St., “he heard a gunshot” and thought that people inside it “were shooting at them so he shot back.”
Court documents said police found a bullet hole “in the side of the house, in a first-floor window casing approximately six feet from the ground.”
Hubbard was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, for allegedly discharging his Glock .45 caliber handgun into the multi-unit dwelling on Prospect Street. He waived arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Merrimack County Superior Court and was released on personal-recognizance bail.
Goldstein speculated that “there might have been some money issues, drug issues, bad blood from the past.”
Goldstein said multiple agencies, including the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit, responded to what he acknowledged was a “very confusing” incident with as many as three scenes.
Goldstein asked property owners who have security cameras to notify police if they recorded any of the incidents.
Goldstein said he was disturbed that reports of the incident were distorted on social media.
During the investigation, Goldstein said he was met by a couple who told him that some people on social media were calling the incident an “officer-involved shooting.”
The description was false, “reprehensible” and potentially dangerous, he said.
“In my mind, and with 41 years’ experience in this field, it created a great risk for my people,” said Goldstein.