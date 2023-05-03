ATLANTA -- A gunman opened fire at a medical building in midtown Atlanta on Wednesday, killing a 39-year-old woman and wounding four others before carjacking a vehicle to flee, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, remained at large several hours after the 12:30 p.m. shooting at Northside Medical, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at an afternoon news conference.