Manchester police arrested two men who displayed guns during unrelated confrontations over the weekend, one involving a noise complaint, the other a car repossession, Manchester police said.
Police charged both men with criminal threatening.
Police arrested Steven Allison, 57, after he allegedly drew a handgun from a holster and pointed it at a repo man, police said. Police allege he also yelled at the tow-truck driver's partner with gun in hand.
The incident took place Sunday night at 767 Lake Ave., according to police logs.
A day earlier, police arrested Michael Rivera-Fermaint, 30, at 389 Whittington Road. Police said an argument had been going on between a couple, and an unidentified man yelled at Rivera-Fermaint to keep the noise down.
Rivera-Fermaint allegedly started walking toward the man with a gun in hand. The man drew a knife.
"The two argued, but it never turned into a physical altercation," police said.
Both Rivera-Fermaint and Allison have been released on bail.