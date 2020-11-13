Manchester police reported gunshots overnight Thursday at a North End apartment complex and said they found two unoccupied vehicles with damage.
The guns were fired around 9:40 p.m. near 196 River Road, one of the addresses of the Residences at Riverside apartment complex. The apartment complex is near the River Road intersection of Webster Street.
Police said they found multiple shell casings at the scene and both vehicles were towed away. No victims have reported injuries, and police are investigating, according to a statement.