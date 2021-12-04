Yevgeniy Polyanin is wanted by the U.S. government in connection with some of the most damaging ransomware attacks ever to strike U.S. companies.
But that hasn't crimped his lifestyle.
The 28-year-old member of the REvil hacking gang is driving a $74,000 Toyota Land Cruiser and living in a trendy housing complex in the Russian city of Barnaul, the British tabloid newspaper the Daily Mail reported.
He's living at ease without apparent fear of being arrested by Russian law enforcement, the Daily Mail reported, visiting his mother, neighbors and friends. Polyanin's wife recently launched a business selling novelty cakes online - some of them erotic.
The story underscores a major roadblock to U.S. efforts to curb a barrage of ransomware attacks: The Russian hackers responsible for those attacks, which lock up victims' computers until they pay a ransom, are still profiting handsomely and face few consequences so long as they remain on Russian soil.
During a June summit, President Biden pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to crack down on cybercriminals operating in Russian territory. But there's no evidence Putin has taken the demands seriously.
That's left the Justice Department to do what it can without Russian cooperation. But a series of aggressive moves against Polyanin and his crew haven't seemed to do the trick.
The department indicted Polyanin earlier this month and orchestrated arrests of three REvil hackers who were located outside of Russia.
The department seized more than $6 million from bitcoin accounts linked to ransoms paid to Polyanin.
The State Department added REvil to a bounty program that offers up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of its leaders.
Polyanin is an extremely prolific hacker. He's responsible for roughly 2,500 ransomware attacks where REvil demanded a total of $767 million from victims, according to the indictment. In addition to the Kaseya hack, REvil was behind a blockbuster hack against the meat processor JBS that resulted in an $11 million ransom.
But his lifestyle is nothing compared to the luxurious standards set by some of his Russian hacker brethren.
Consider the hacking group Evil Corp.: U.S. and United Kingdom indictments against the group in 2019 revealed a smorgasbord of excess, including Evil Corp leader Maksim Yakubets racing Lamborghinis, flashing stacks of cash and playing with a lion cub. Yakubets's lavish wedding cost more than $325,000, according to the U.K.'s National Crime Agency.
The aggressive moves against hackers are part of a multi-prong effort by the Biden administration to limit the damage from ransomware.
The administration is also working to limit hackers' ability to transfer large ransoms using cryptocurrency and urging allies to join the United States in law enforcement actions against hacking groups.
The most challenging prong of the administration's strategy is raising the cyber protections of companies in vital sectors that could damage the economy or national security if they were hacked. Government agencies have mandated that a handful of industries alert the government if they're hacked, but mostly stopped short of more aggressive cyber mandates.