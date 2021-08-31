Michael Wells

Michael Wells

An escapee from a Manchester halfway house who is the suspect in three bank robberies was arrested Monday in Massachusetts, Manchester police announced.

Michael Wells, 55, was arrested at a Hampton Inn in Waltham, police said. Wells will remain in Massachusetts for the time being because of violations of his Massachusetts parole, police said.

Eventually, he will be returned to New Hampshire to face numerous charges. He had been on escape status after walking away from the Calumet House in Manchester earlier this month.

While on the lam, Wells is accused of robbing St. Mary's Bank and Citizens Bank branches in Manchester and a TD Bank in Nashua.

Tags

Recommended for you