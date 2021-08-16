Halfway house escapee robbed Manchester bank last week, police say Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Aug 16, 2021 Aug 16, 2021 Updated 9 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 2 Michael Wells Michael Wells Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who walked away from a state halfway house last week, charging him with the robbery last Thursday of a city bank.Police allege that Michael Wells, 55, robbed the Citizens Bank branch at 1550 Elm St., on Thursday morning. He is charged with handing the teller a note that claimed he had a gun and demanded money.Wells is a Tier III registered sex offender, but the type of registration does not require his inclusion in the public registry, Manchester police said.The bank robbery occurred about two days after state corrections officials placed Wells on escape status from the Calumet halfway house in downtown Manchester.Authorities said he was last seen on the morning of Aug. 9, when he signed out of the house for a work shift. He had been serving time for robbery and was eligible for parole in June 2022.Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Wells should call Manchester police at 668-8711. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Nanny accused of assaulting child at Raymond home Easterseals NH worker accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old student Moonlighting Berlin police officer used drone to hunt for moose Kingston dad found guilty in baby gender reveal blast One hospitalized after shooting on Manchester's Amherst Street Two NH men facing federal COVID-19 pandemic-related fraud charges Manchester man charged after cops claim he rammed store employees with cart, then stole goods Hinsdale father who shot his son, then himself, was supposed to be receiving mental health treatment after December arrest Elm Street bank robber said he had a gun, say Manchester police UNH student accused of sexually assaulting women met through dating apps Request News Coverage