Halfway house escapee, suspected of multiple bank robberies, arrested in Massachusetts Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Aug 31, 2021 Aug 31, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Michael Wells An escapee from a Manchester halfway house who is the suspect in three New Hampshire bank robberies was arrested Monday in Massachusetts, Manchester police announced.Michael Wells, 55, was arrested at a Hampton Inn in Waltham, Mass., police said. Wells will remain in Massachusetts for the time being because of violations of his Massachusetts parole, police said.Eventually, he will be returned to New Hampshire to face numerous charges. He had been on escape status after walking away from the Calumet House in Manchester earlier this month.Wells is accused of robbing St. Mary's Bank and Citizens Bank branches in Manchester and a TD Bank in Nashua after escaping from the halfway house. Tags Manchester Massachusetts Bank Robbery Mark Hayward Author email