Alex Barrera, 39, of Hampstead, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 13 counts of felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor.
According to Deputy Chief Robert Kelley, Barrera’s arrest followed a weeklong investigation that began on Oct. 11 when Hampstead police responded to Central Street after receiving a report of someone possibly firing a gun from a sport utility vehicle.
Police determined that there were two different sets of shots that were fired within a few minutes of each other. Police also found a bullet casing in the roadway during the initial investigation of the scene.
Kelley said police have received no reports of any damaged property.
Police described the incident as isolated, but still “reckless and dangerous.”
No specific person or property was intentionally targeted, police said.
The gun allegedly used in the incident was seized. Police said there are no additional safety concerns.
Police praised the investigative work of Detective Adam Dyer and said the arrest was made as a result of an “intense” investigation that included help from Danville and Plaistow police, the witness who made the initial report, a person who posted about it on social media, and residents who offered home security footage after seeing the social media post and local businesses that provided their own surveillance footage and information.
A Central Street resident also used a metal detector to help find additional spent casings.
"This investigation is a perfect example of what modern day policing looks like," Kelley said.
Barrera was released on personal recognizance bail. An arraignment date in Rockingham County Superior Court has not yet been set.