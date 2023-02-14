A Hampton man is in custody after allegedly firing a gun outside an apartment building on Stickney Terrace Monday night, police said.
Around 8:17 p.m. Monday, Hampton police dispatch received several calls reporting multiple gun shots in the area of Lafayette Road and Stickney Terrace, Hampton police said in a news release. Officers searched the area and reported finding multiple spent ammunition shell casings in the driveway outside of an apartment building at 32 Stickney Terrace.
Officers reported speaking with several witnesses who described hearing bursts of gunfire. While investigating the scene, police spoke with a male resident of the apartment building identified as Richard Butler, 54, of Hampton.
“Through interviewing Mr. Butler, officers were able to identify him as the person who allegedly shot multiple rounds of ammunition,” Hampton police said in a news release.
Hampton detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant for Butler’s apartment. After reviewing evidence obtained through the investigation, officers believed they had developed probable cause to support several charges.
On Tuesday, Butler turned himself in to the Hampton Police Department on an arrest warrant related to this incident. He has been charged with being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and unauthorized use of a firearm.
Butler was denied bail based off the charges alleged and transferred to the custody of the Rockingham County Department of Corrections pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday, February 15 at 8 a.m. at Rockingham County Superior Court.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Hampton police at 603-929-4444. Anonymous tips can be made through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.