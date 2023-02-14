A Hampton man is in custody after allegedly firing a gun outside an apartment building on Stickney Terrace Monday night, police said.

Around 8:17 p.m. Monday, Hampton police dispatch received several calls reporting multiple gun shots in the area of Lafayette Road and Stickney Terrace, Hampton police said in a news release. Officers searched the area and reported finding multiple spent ammunition shell casings in the driveway outside of an apartment building at 32 Stickney Terrace.