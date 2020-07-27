A Manchester man has been arrested on a riot charge after a crowd of hundreds gathered at Hampton Beach last month and allegedly became unruly and ignored police orders to disperse.
Hampton police said 23-year-old Monytoung Maker was arrested Sunday after an investigation into the incident on June 20 in which 300 to 400 people congregated around the Seashell complex.
According to police, Maker was identified as the “primary instigator” during the investigation that involved tracking down several of the people involved.
“We are still investigating … and asking for anyone with info to contact us,” Deputy Police Chief David Hobbs said Monday.
Maker was arrested on the misdemeanor charge Sunday night in the area of Ocean Boulevard and F Street. The charge alleges that he engaged in “tumultuous or violent behavior” and created a “substantial risk of public alarm,” police said.
Police said several fights had broken out and officers had made several attempts to break up the crowd. They said those involved ignored them and began engaging in unruly behavior that included drug and alcohol use.
At the time of the incident, police said no arrests were made and there were no injuries or property damage reported.
Officers were eventually able to get the crowd to disperse.
Maker was released on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 15 in the Hampton Circuit Court.
The incident is one of several that have kept Hampton police and fire crews busy this summer after the beach reopened on June 1 and visitors that were cooped up during the coronavirus pandemic began to return.
State and local officials have taken steps to address social distancing concerns, which included closing a portion of Ocean Boulevard to create a walking mall and rerouting traffic onto Ashworth Avenue.
But issues like traffic, parking complaints, and a sharp increase in reports of people setting off illegal fireworks at the beach have plagued residents and town officials.
“We’ve been very supportive of our police and fire departments and we think they’re doing an outstanding job with all of the challenges they’ve been facing,” Town Manager Jamie Sullivan said.