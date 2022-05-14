Hampton police arrest several beachgoers Friday evening Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email May 14, 2022 May 14, 2022 Updated 30 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Police near Hampton Beach in June 2021. Jason Schreiber/Union Leader Correspondent Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Hampton police said several people were arrested on minor charges as people flocked to the beaches on Friday. In a Facebook post, Hampton police said they broke up groups because they saw fights break out, though they added no one was hurt and nothing was damaged. Police said after they chased people off the beach, several rowdy people were blocking Ocean Boulevard. Police said they arrested several people Friday, charging them with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and alcohol-related charges. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Hampton Hampton Beach Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Hampton police arrest several beachgoers Friday evening Man dead after shooting in Keene Manchester police seek woman charged with murder of 71-year-old Police shoot man dead in New Boston Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr. held without bail following court appearance Friday in the killing of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in 1988 +2 Suspicious death under investigation in Manchester Load more {{title}} Most Popular Grandson of NH developer charged with killing mother, fraud to get inheritance At start of Hells Angels RICO trial, feds claim they infiltrated biker gang, defense slams ‘unholy alliance’ of shady informants Man sought in Manchester sexual assault Suspicious death under investigation in Manchester Deputy insurance commissioner arrested on domestic violence charges Former Londonderry police officer sentenced to 7 years for fatal DWI crash Hells Angels RICO trial to begin includes allegation of murder over behavior at Laconia Motorcycle Week Man held on high cash bail following high-speed pursuit that began in NH Inside the sales machine of the 'kingpin' of opioid makers Police: NH man threatened motorist with knife after road rage incident Request News Coverage