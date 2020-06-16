A Hampton woman is facing 17 counts of animal cruelty after 20 dogs and a bird were rescued from her residence, where officials said they were found living in squalor.
Susan Bahatouris, 63, was charged late last week after an investigation launched May 13 because police had received a report of several animals being kept in “deplorable” conditions at 3 Trafford Road.
According to police, the charges allege Bahatouris negligently deprived the animals by leaving them without food or water in an unclean living environment.
The animals were taken into custody with help from the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which examined and treated them.
Police said 17 of the dogs showed “various levels of neglect.”
Some of the dogs have been adopted while others are still waiting, according to Sheila Ryan, the SPCA’s director of development and marketing.
SPCA officials have said 16 of the dogs were voluntarily surrendered by the owner while the rest were taken into protective custody. They will remain in the custody of the SPCA while the criminal case proceeds.
SPCA investigator Steve Sprowl has said all of the dogs were adults and included various breeds such as miniature pinschers and Shih Tzus.
Police encouraged the public to report animal cruelty, abuse, or neglect to their local authorities and thanked the SPCA for its assistance.
Bahatouris was released on a hand summons and will be arraigned on Aug. 18 in Hampton Circuit Court.