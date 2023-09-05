A Hampton woman is facing aggravated DUI charges after allegedly hitting a pedestrian last month with a car, police said.
Around 9:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug 30, Hampton police responded to a report of a crash on Winnacunnet Road near Towle Avenue. The caller reported seeing a person laying on the ground.
Upon arrival on scene, officers observed an individual on the ground receiving medical attention. After an initial investigation, Hampton police identified the driver of the vehicle as Karen A. Haraden, 59 of Hampton.
Hampton Fire Department personnel transported the pedestrian to the hospital with “apparent serious bodily injury,” Hampton police said in a news release.
Hampton police requested the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (CAR) Unit respond to assist with crash reconstruction and analysis.
During the course of the investigation, Hampton police determined there was probable cause to arrest Haraden for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a Class B Felony.
Haraden was booked by Hampton police and bailed on personal recognizance, then transferred to Rockingham County Jail under protective custody. She is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 5 at Rockingham County Superior Court.
The crash remains under investigation and limited information is being released at this time, officials said.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Hampton police at 603-929-4444. Anonymous tips can be made through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.