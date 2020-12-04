A Hampton woman is charged with drunken driving after crashing into two parked cars while her passenger is facing a criminal mischief charge for allegedly smearing blood on the walls of a booking pod at the Hampton police station.
Kiely J. O’Leary and Jack E. Clark, both 21 and from Hampton, were charged following the crash that happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 1 in the area of 61 Ocean Boulevard.
According to Hampton police, O’Leary was driving a silver 2017 Chevrolet Cruze when she struck two unoccupied parked cars. Her vehicle ended up across the sidewalk and came to rest on the driver’s side.
Police allege that she was drunk and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol, a class B misdemeanor.
No serious injuries were reported, but O’Leary and her two passengers were evaluated by the Hampton Fire Department.
Clark and the second passenger were taken into protective custody.
After being brought to the police station, Clark allegedly smeared blood on the walls of a booking pod, resulting in a charge of criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.
O’Leary and Clark are scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 12 at 8 a.m. in the Hampton Circuit Court.
Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to call Hampton police at 929-4444. Anonymous tips can be made through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 929-1222.