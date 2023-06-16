Members of an alleged conspiracy involving human body parts stolen from Harvard Medical School's morgue and an Arkansas crematorium connected through a private Facebook group for buying and selling "oddities," according to court filings.

"Just out of curiosity, would you know anyone in the market for a fully in tact embalmed brain?" a Little Rock, Arkansas, funeral home contractor named Candace Chapman Scott asked in an October 2021 Facebook Messenger note to accused dealer Jeremy Pauley in Pennsylvania, federal prosecutors say.