Zane and Paola Jones

Zane Jones was driving in Texas when his wife, Paola Núñez Linares, was fatally shot in a road-rage incident Monday.  

Zane Jones met a woman online two years ago and felt an instant connection. But when Jones, who lives in Texas, learned that Paola Núñez Linares lived in Guatemala, he lost hope for a relationship.

A month later, however, Jones joked that he could beat Núñez in bowling. Núñez responded, "Let's find out." She flew to Texas, where the couple quickly fell in love.