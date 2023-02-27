U.S. District Court

U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, Md.  

 Katie Mettler/Washington Post

A year after Jolen Ghorbani was abducted at gunpoint, robbed and beaten, he sent an Instagram message to one of his kidnappers.

Ghorbani gloated at Tray Sherman, who faced a kidnapping charge and the likelihood of prison time. Then he made an invitation.