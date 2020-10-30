A lot of New Hampshire communities, Manchester included, are likely to be taken over by all manner of spooks, goblins, and other scary creatures this Saturday evening. In case you haven’t noticed the Halloween décor that has sprouted in front of many homes from Coos to the sea, tomorrow night is the big one.
Grocery stores have wisely posted town trick-or-treat dates and times, some of them adjacent to the store’s candy selections.
It is wise, if you can, to keep a bit of distance from the little goblins who may visit your home. The pandemic has yet to suddenly disappear, despite the promises of some.
It is wiser still, and the main reason for this little reminder, to be extra careful if you happen to be driving as twilight comes on Saturday night. It can be tough to see those little ones, so please proceed with caution.