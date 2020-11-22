State troopers arrested a Massachusetts man early Sunday morning on a charge of drunken driving after rear-ending a car on Interstate 293 south in Manchester and causing a serious head-on collision after careening onto the northbound lanes.
The highway was closed in both directions for approximately three hours as troopers investigated the 2 a.m. serious crash near the Granite Street overpass, according to a news release.
Paul A. Bartlett Jr., 31, of Dorchester, was arrested and charged with felony level driving while intoxicated. Paramedics brought his passenger to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries.
Bartlett was driving a 2014 Nissan Maxima at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the rear end of a 2008 Toyota Rav4, which ended up hitting a guardrail on the overpass. Bartlett then crossed the median before hitting a 2009 Nissan Titan head-on.
The drivers of the Rav4 and Titan, along with a passenger were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.
All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Manchester police and NHDOT assisted troopers at the scene.
Anyone with information relating to the crash is asked to contact Trooper R. Lacroix at 223-4381.