A head-on crash on Route 4 in Durham Sunday night sent eight people to various local hospitals.
The driver of a Nissan Murano, Jeremy Openshaw, 21, of Hanover, Mass., was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated, according to a news release.
One juvenile was later transferred to Maine Medical Center with “potentially life-threatening injuries,” but has since recovered and is expected to be released in the next few days, according to Durham Deputy Police Chief David Holmstock.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, three victims were still admitted to the hospital and all have been upgraded to stable condition.
Police and fire responded to the scene in the vicinity of Main Street (Route 155A) about 11:20 p.m. The initial investigation revealed Openshaw, who was driving eastbound, crossed over into the westbound lane and crashed into a Mazda CX-5. The accident remains under investigation.
New Hampshire State Police, UNH police, McGregor Memorial EMS and Lee, Barrington and Newmarket fire departments also assisted.