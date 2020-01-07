KEENE — A Jaffrey man set to plead guilty to charges related to his high-speed car chase and crash into a house will have to come back to the Cheshire Superior Court after his plea and sentencing hearing was delayed on Tuesday.
Ryan J. Parent, 29, of 41 Moore Pike in Jaffrey, has a plea agreement on file in the court that will see him serve two days in jail for last February’s crash if he pleads guilty to charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct, and driving after a suspension, according to court records.
The proposed sentence is for 12 months, with the ability for Parent to serve 14 days in jail before serving the rest of the sentence on home confinement, according to the sentencing sheets. Since Parent had already served 12 days in jail pre-trial, he will be credited for that time and in effect, the sentence is two days.
The reckless conduct charge carried a two- to five-year state prison sentence which will be suspended for five years while Parent serves probation. He will also be under orders to avoid alcohol and pay more than $6,000 in restitution to the people who owned the home he allegedly crashed into last year.
New Hampshire State Police Trooper Robert Stevens saw Parent’s Chevrolet Silverado speeding on Route 202 in Rindge around 9:30 p.m. on the night of Feb. 21 2019, according to the affidavit filed in court. Stevens reports the truck was also driving erratically, crossing the double yellow line.
Stevens tried to pull the truck over, but Parent did not stop, according to the affidavit. Parent reportedly topped 100 miles per hour during this chase, and he continued to weave all over the road, Stevens wrote. Parent allegedly lost control at one point, hit a guardrail, but managed to keep going, Stevens wrote. Parent passed multiple cars on the road and nearly caused one head-on collision, Stevens wrote.
Stevens was advised by his superior to ease up on the chase if Parent got to the Main Street area in Jaffrey, in order to avoid risking injury to other drivers or pedestrians, Stevens wrote. The trooper then slowed down and deactivated his lights and sirens, according to the affidavit.
Stevens then started to canvass the area for Parent’s vehicle and soon spotted it crashed into the side of a house at 72 River St., Stevens wrote. Parent was still in the driver’s seat and complaining about pain, according to Stevens’ affidavit.
Asked why he led police on the car chase, Parent reportedly said, “Because I didn’t want to get stopped.”
Stevens reported seeing a can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade in Parent’s truck. He also learned that Parent had his license suspended for a prior driving under the influence arrest, Stevens wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.