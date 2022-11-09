Four men, including three members of a Hells Angels affiliated motorcycle group, were arrested for the murder of another biker in front of a Lexington County Waffle House, according to statements from law enforcement.

Shane Andrzejewski, Joshua Allen Dutton, Casey Thomas Goodson and William Douglas McGathen Simpson were charged Nov. 8 with shooting and killing Timothy Brock while he rode a motorcycle in front of the 24-hour breakfast chain’s restaurant, according to law enforcement officials