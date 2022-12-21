OAKLAND — A Hells Angels associate has been charged with witness retaliation for allegedly targeting a former member of the outlaw biker club who took the witness stand in a major racketeering trial over the summer, according to court records.

Samuel Holquin, 49, was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this month on two counts of witness retaliation and two counts of making false statements to the FBI. The lead witness retaliation charge on its own carries a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.