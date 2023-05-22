A former president of the Sonoma County, Calif., Hells Angels chapter and the former president of the Salem, Mass., chapter have been convicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, racketeering and arson after a two-month federal trial.

Raymond Foakes and Christopher Ranieri were convicted Thursday of a slew of charges that also included robbery, drug dealing, witness intimidation, and obstruction of justice, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.