Richard Devries

Richard Devries, 66, right, appears in court with his attorney Richard Schonfeld on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. Devries is one of three men arrested in connection with a shooting between members of the rival Hells Angels and the Vagos Motorcycle Club on U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson. 

 Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The reputed president of the Las Vegas Hells Angels was arrested during a court hearing on Monday, as officials continued to search for two suspects recently indicted on racketeering and gang charges in connection with a shooting that injured members of the rivals Vagos Motorcycle Club.

Richard Devries was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, prosecutor Michael Dickerson said. Devries is one of eight men recently indicted on racketeering charges in connection with the May shooting on a Henderson highway, according to a copy of the previously sealed indictment obtained by the Review-Journal.