A member of the Vallejo chapter of the Hells Angels, among four indicted last year and in 2023 on firearms or ammunition charges, was sentenced on Tuesday to 21 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm

Jaime Alvarez, 52, of Vallejo, who pleaded guilty to the charge in December, heard U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd hand down the sentence in a federal courtroom in the Department of Justice's Eastern District of California in Sacramento. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed the sentence.