A Vacaville man who is a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club's Vallejo chapter pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm and faces as much as 10 years in prison when sentenced.

Dennis Killough Jr., 51, entered his plea for possessing two firearms in a Sacramento courtroom of the Eastern District of California in Sacramento, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a press statement.