A Henniker man was arrested Thursay night after allegedly driving at speeds of more than 100 mph and leading police on a pursuit down I-93 from Bow to Manchester.
According to New Hampshire State Police, a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta allegedly driven by Kevin Gilman, 48, of Henniker, was spotted in Bow by Trooper Kevin McGregor of Troop D, who pursued it south to Exit 10 in Hooksett.
"The vehicle continued to drive recklessly at high speeds and the pursuit of the vehicle was terminated due to the risk to public safety. Shortly after the pursuit had been terminated, Trooper McGregor came upon the scene of a motor vehicle crash at the entrance to Halstead Apartments on Country Club Drive in Manchester," state police said in a statement. "Trooper McGregor located the vehicle disabled in a parking lot and was able to take the operator into custody."
Gilman was taken to Catholic Medical Center fore treatment for minor injuries. No otherswere injured in the crash, police said.
Gilman was charged with disobeying a police officer, reckless driving, felony reckless conduct and operating after suspension - subsequent and released on personal recognizance bond pending arraignment Aug. 27 in Merrimack County Superior Court.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Trooper Kevin McGregor at 603-223-4346.
State Police were assisted by by the Hooksett police and fire departments.