HENNIKER -- Police Chief Matthew French said the town needs to stay vigilant, given the fact no one is in custody in connection with gunfire that injured three people, including two New England College students, off campus on Sunday morning.
Police were on hand for the opening of Henniker Community School, a K-8 school, and will visit the school throughout the day, French said. New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit were scheduled to return to Henniker Monday to renew the investigation.
“I can’t get in front of everyone and say everything’s fine until I have someone in custody,” French told the New Hampshire Union Leader. “Until we have someone in custody, we need to stay vigilant.”
Two New England College students, both women, were among the three who suffered minor injuries in the shootings. All three were treated and released from Concord Hospital.
The shootings prompted a heavy police in the small college town, which is located about 20 miles west of Concord. Police combed the streets with combat-style rifles, and for most of the day several locations were wrapped in crime tape.
The college canceled classes Monday, although the campus is open. A town hall event featuring Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick, scheduled for noon on Monday has been canceled.
French said he wanted the school open today to help relieve some of the anxiety in town.
“I think so,” he said when asked if the town was on edge.
On Sunday morning, police were called to 4 Bridge St., the Henniker Pharmacy building in the downtown.
Then at 3:22 a.m. the college sent out a text warning of a person with a gun at Colby Hall, which is on campus just across Proctor Bridge from the downtown.
Late Sunday, authorities departed a private basement apartment at the Henniker Pharmacy building that had been wrapped in crime scene tape for most of the day.
The college made counseling services available Sunday and Monday at the Simon Center. The New Hampshire Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness was also offering additional counseling support.
Anyone with information can call New Hampshire State Police at (603) 271-3636 or Henniker Police at (603) 428-3212.