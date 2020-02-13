CONCORD — Merrimack County Attorney Robin Davis says two New England College students and a third person injured by gunfire in Henniker early Sunday were attending an off-campus party with about 60 people packed into one apartment.
“At this time, we do not believe any of the victims were targeted and we think this was an isolated incident,” she said during a news conference at her Court Street office Thursday. “Therefore, we can say there is no immediate risk to the community or the student body.”
As of Thursday morning, no one has been taken into custody. The investigation is focused on people from outside the community.
On Sunday, police were called to 4 Bridge St., the Henniker Pharmacy building downtown. The party included New England College students as well as people from out of town and out of state who do not attend the college, Davis said.
The gunfire occurred after a “verbal encounter” occurred between some of the party-goers, Davis said.
“A firearm was shown and later discharged two times, as a result there were injured to three individuals,” she said.
The three injured were treated at a hospital and released later Sunday morning. The names have not been identified.
“The majority of those attendees have been interviewed and interviews continue,” Davis said. “Right now, the investigation focuses on people who live out of town and out of state. We do not believe the town of Henniker or the campus are at risk.”
Police have boosted its presence around town and the college with the help of state police and sheriff’s department.
The reason behind the gunfire remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have information can call the New Hampshire State Police tip line at (603) MCU-TIPS or email MCU@dos.nh.gov.