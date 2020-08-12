Christopher Fields was making so much money in his year’s as Claremont’s biggest heroin dealer that he was buying gold bullion and taking vacations to Mardi Gras in New Orleans, according to prosecutors.
Now Fields, 40, is heading to the New Hampshire State Prison for the next 15 to 30 years after he pleaded guilty in Sullivan County Superior Court on Wednesday to charges of being a drug enterprise leader, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, and four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
“Mr. Fields is a smart man. He has a lot of potential,” said Assistant Sullivan County Attorney Justin Hersh. “At that fork in the road he elected to go down that predatory entrepreneurial career path.”
Hersh said Fields kept two apartments in Claremont’s downtown, on School Street close to Stevens High School, that he used to deal drugs and store guns. Fields would travel by bus or train to New York about once a week and bring up the cocaine and heroin, which he then sold to drug dealers.
Hersh said Fields was bringing in around $10,000 a week and estimated that he grossed $1.5 million in the three years he operated the apartments. Fields was reportedly dealing drugs in Claremont for about five years, ramping up operations as he went, according to Hersh.
Fields, for his part, told Judge Brian Tucker that he never intended to become Claremont’s heroin kingpin. Instead, he just thought he could “hustle” to pay some bills.
“I got in over my head,” Fields said.
Fields, who has two prior drug dealing convictions out of New York and Connecticut, moved to Claremont about six years ago to be with a woman he met through social media, his attorney Thomas Reid said. Instead of finding a new life in New Hampshire away from drugs, Fields found that his new girlfriend herself had a drug problem and was living in a city awash in drugs.
“He saw so much demand and activity,” Hersh said.
Fields tried to go straight, but with no high school education he had trouble finding a job in Claremont, so he turned back to his old line of work.
“Little did I know I was making the biggest mistake of my life,” Fields told the judge.
Late last year police started hearing about a drug dealer known on the street as “V” and his accomplice “Cuz” who were supplying Claremont and the surrounding area’s dealers. After making a series of controlled buys for large amounts of heroin and crack cocaine from Fields, who turned out to be V, and his friend, Antwuan Tucker, 42, who was “Cuz.”
Police say Antwuan Tucker lived in one of the School Street apartments and handled the business when Fields was out of town.
“(Fields) told police ‘Tucker is my guy,’” Hersh said during the pair’s arraignment in February.
When they were arrested in February, Fields had just come back from a buying trip with close to 600 bags of heroin laced with fentanyl, Hersh said. Tucker had $13,000 in cash waiting for Fields, and police found an assault-style rifle and three pistols in one of the apartments.
Fields had family and friends assure Judge Brian Tucker via video conference that he is a good man who made a mistake when he went back to drug dealing.
“I accept that you’re a good person. Good people make bad decisions and, unfortunately, bad decisions have consequences,” the judge said.
Fields will serve 15 to 30 years, but will be eligible for release in about 12 years. The sentences for the firearms convictions are three and a half to seven years each, and will all run concurrently with the drug enterprise sentence. The passion with intent to distribute conviction carries a 10 to 20-year suspended sentence. That will remain suspended for 25 years on the condition of good behavior.
Antwuan Tucker’s case is still pending after a proposed plea agreement fell apart, according to court records.