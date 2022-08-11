In 2015, members of the Boston public school system were shocked to learn that Shaun Harrison, a high school dean and youth minister who was fondly known as the "Rev," had shot a student in the back of his head, after recruiting him into a gang to sell drugs.

On Tuesday, the 63-year-old former educator pleaded guilty to federal racketeering charges. He faces up to 218 months - more than 18 years - in prison, the U.S. attorney's office in Massachusetts said. His sentencing will be on Nov. 15. Harrison was already behind bars after being sentenced in 2018 to about 25 years in prison for shooting the student.