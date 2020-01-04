FRANKLIN — A Hill man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a woman Friday evening.
Bystanders called Franklin police just before 6 p.m., saying a man had forced a woman into a blue van on North Main Street, police said.
The van then drove north on Route 3 toward Hill.
Police later identified the man as Daniel Basha, 47.
Police from Franklin, Hill and Bristol found the van at a home in Hill, and found the woman unharmed.
Police did not say if the man and the woman knew each other.
Basha was arrested at the house.
He has been charged with kidnapping, domestic violence simple assault, criminal threatening, stalking, criminal mischief and breach of bail.
Basha refused bail and is being held for arraignment Jan. 6 at Franklin Circuit Court.
Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin police at 603-934-2535.
