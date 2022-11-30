Lynne Geddes-Morin was indicted on two counts of arson at her residence 276 Second New Hampshire Turnpike in Hillsborough, which she knew was an occupied structure, on Aug. 18.
She was also charged with reckless conduct in the indictment released by Hillsborough County Superior Court.
Geddes-Morin “recklessly engaged in conduct that placed or may have placed another in danger of serious bodily injury or death when she started a fire near the building at 276 Second New Hampshire Turnpike, a residential building with people inside,” according to the indictment.
If convicted, Geddes-Morin faces 3 ½ to 7 years in prison.
Katon Lang was charged with first-degree assault and attempted murder after a stabbing that took place on June 15, according to another indictment released by the court.
Police were called to Elliot Hospital around 1:15 a.m. after a man walked into the emergency room with a stab wound. An argument took place behind 241 Pine St. and Pericles Club. The man’s injuries were non-life threatening.
At the time of the stabbing, Lang was out on bail for a domestic violence charge, so he faced a bail violation, according to a Manchester police press release.
If convicted, Lang could spend life in prison.
Michael Lovejoy, of Hillsborough, was indicted on seven charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault to a female under the age of 16. The alleged acts occurred between Sept. 1, 2021 and August 2022 in Deering.
He was also indicted on 15 charges of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
If convicted, Lovejoy could spend 10 to 20 years in prison for the sexual assault and 3½ to 7 years for the weapons charges.
Jerome Thompson, of Manchester, was indicted on 10 charges of possession of child sexual abuse images.