KEENE — A Hinsdale man arrested last week is accused of multiple sexual assaults of children, with some dating as far back as 2015, according to court records.
Steven Baraby, 39, is charged with two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of felonious sexual assault, according to court records.
Baraby was arrested on Jan. 31 on a warrant from an investigation that began in 2017, according to the affidavit filed by Hinsdale Police Lt. Melissa Evans.
Baraby allegedly forced two young girls to pose in lingerie for photos that he took in 2015, according to Evans. Baraby got angry during an interview, telling police that the girls were playing dress-up, Evans stated.
At least some of the photos reportedly were deleted by the time Baraby spoke to police, according to the affidavit.
Police next heard in 2017 from school officials a report that Baraby was allegedly sexually assaulting two children, one of whom he had allegedly taken the photos of. Police and the Division for Children, Youth and Families investigated the allegations, and interviews were conducted with the alleged victims, according to Evans.
One of the alleged victims in the case initially declined to talk to investigators when approached in 2018, according to Evans. However, by December of 2019 the girl told police and other officials about the alleged abuse, Evans said.