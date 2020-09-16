An Ashland man who police say fired a shotgun into the front door of the Holderness Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses and tried to set the building ablaze has been indicted on three felonies.
According to police affidavits, two officers from Holderness and Meredith responded to the Kingdom Hall in March after receiving a phone call from someone who knew David U. Petrell and thought he was headed there to commit suicide.
Officers found a black pickup truck outside the hall that was registered to Petrell, 38, of Circle Drive. They noticed the front door to the Kingdom Hall was wide open and an empty shotgun case was in the back of the truck. One of them also found a gas can near the exterior of the hall.
A Holderness officer yelled into the building, telling Petrell he was not in any trouble but that he should come out with his hands up.
Petrell approached the entrance of the building holding a shotgun, but dropped it when ordered to do so, the affidavits say.
According to court records, as police arrested him, Petrell said, “I own it all, I did it..."
There were multiple spent shotgun shells “scattered throughout the scene” as well as a strong smell of gasoline, court records state.
Video footage from the Kingdom Hall reviewed by police showed that Petrell fired at least one shot from a pistol into the air while in the parking lot, at least three shotgun blasts to the front door, and poured gasoline on the front door, the affidavits said.
The Grafton County grand jury indicted Petrell on a Class A felony count for attempted arson; a Class B felony count of criminal mischief; and a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Petrell also faces one count of driving while intoxicated.
Court documents say that Petrell was ordered held without bail and to undergo a psychiatric examination. As of Wednesday, a Grafton County house of Corrections official said Petrell was still incarcerated there.
Petrell's indictment was announced as part of the first round of indictments in Grafton County since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.