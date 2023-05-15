HOLLIS — Town police arrested two residents after discovering a house party on Eastman Lane where “overwhelming evidence” pointed to a party involving minors consuming alcohol, police said.
Police arrested Christopher Getter, 50, and charged whim with facilitating an underaged drinking parking. He was taken to the police station, processed and released on his own recognizance. Lisa Getter, 49, was issued a summons for the same charge.
Police said they were called to an Eastman Lane home on Saturday shortly before midnight for the report of a youth with a cut to his head.
Two minors were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for an unspecified issue, treated and released. All others were released to their parents. Police said an investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.
According to online tax records, Christopher Getter owns the home at 35 Eastman Lane. A message left on the Getter family telephone was not immediately returned.
Police said it is illegal and potentially dangerous to host a “safe” place for minors to drink.
“The Hollis Police Department remains committed to the safety of our children and anyone who engages in this type of behavior well be held accountable for the decisions they make,” police said in a news release.